Saudi Arabia to host group matches in Asian Champions League

Saudi Arabia will host all 5 teams within the western half of the Asian Champions League, the Asian Football Confederation introduced on Thursday.

Riyadh will host matches involving defending champions Al Hilal of their house metropolis in Group A, which additionally options Istiklol from Turkmenistan, Qatar’s Al Rayyan and a playoff winner.

Group B, which entails Mumbai City, al-Jazira from the United Arab Emirates, al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia and Iraq’s Air Force Club, can even play in Riyadh.

Jeddah will host Foolad from Iran, Shabab al-Ahli Dubai, al-Gharafa of Qatar and Turkmenistan’s Ahal in Group C, whereas Group D, that includes Sepahan of Iran, al-Duhail from Qatar, Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor and a playoff winner, might be held in Buraidah.

Group E might be performed in Dammam and can function Qatar’s al-Sadd, al-Faisaly from Saudi Arabia, Jordanian aspect Al Wehdat and a playoff winner.

Matches are scheduled to start on April 7 with the winners of every group advancing to the final 16 alongside the three golf equipment with the perfect runners-up data.

The venues for the 5 teams within the jap aspect of the draw had been introduced final month, with matches to be performed in Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia.

Games within the east will kick off on April 15.

The group section on this yr’s Asian Champions League is being performed in centralized bio-secure bubbles to restrict journey because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

