Saudi Arabia to localize jobs at theme parks, entertainment centers

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development issued a choice that stipulates localizing jobs at standalone and seasonal theme parks and household leisure facilities by 70 p.c and at theme parks in malls by 100%, state information company (SPA) reported on Thursday.

The resolution, which is able to go into impact on September 23, 2022, goals to offer job alternatives to residents throughout the Kingdom and improve the Saudis’ participation within the labor market.

The professions localized based on the choice embrace department and division managers, division supervisors, assistant department managers, fund accounting supervisors, customer support staff and gross sales and advertising and marketing specialists.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The resolution, nevertheless, excluded some professions from the localization resolution reminiscent of loading and unloading staff and recreation operators as the roles have particular necessities.

Read extra:

Plans announced for new Armani Hotel in Riyadh’s Diriyah

Saudi Arabia deposits $5 billion in Egypt’s central bank: Report

Saudi Arabia on path to become MENA financial hub in 3 years: GEN President Ortmans