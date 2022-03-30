Saudi Arabia to open a railway that reaches Jordan’s borders

Saudi Arabia will within the upcoming days open a brand new railway that reaches Jordan’s borders, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh bin al-Jasser introduced on Tuesday.

The railway will improve the motion of passengers, autos and commerce and facilitate varied companies to each international locations, Jasser added.

The announcement got here throughout his assembly with Jordan’s Minister of Industry and Trade Youssef Shamali on the seventeenth session of the Jordanian-Saudi Joint Trade Committee held in Jordan’s capital of Amman.

Jasser advised Al Arabiya information channel that the railway will prolong from Saudi Arabia’s metropolis of al-Qurayyat within the province of al-Jawf to the Jordanian borders and can enhance financial exercise between the 2 international locations.

The railway route size exceeds 5,000 kilometers and shall be prolonged to eight,000 kilometers in the course of the upcoming years to hyperlink Saudi areas collectively as effectively Saudi areas with neighboring international locations.

Meanwhile, Shamali voiced the significance of linking between Jordan and Saudi Arabia by way of railway networks, noting that this can contribute to serving mutual pursuits.

He famous that Saudi Arabia is certainly one of Jordan’s largest business companions, including that commerce quantity between the 2 international locations has reached round 4 billion Jordanian dinars.

