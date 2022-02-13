Saudi Arabia transfers 4 percent of Aramco shares to sovereign wealth fund





Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman introduced the switch of 4 % of Saudi Aramco shares to the Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, state information company SPA reported on Sunday.

The Crown Prince stated the state stays the biggest shareholder in Saudi Aramco after the switch course of, because it owns greater than 94 % of the corporate’s shares.

