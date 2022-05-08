Saudi Arabia, UAE strongly condemn ‘terrorist’ attack on Egyptian troops in Sinai
Saudi Arabia and the UAE strongly condemned Saturday’s
“terrorist attack” that focused the Suez Canal zone abutting the
Sinai Peninsula and claimed the lives of 11 troops, Trend experiences citing Al
Arabiya.
Saudi Arabia’s international ministry reaffirmed that the Kingdom
stands with Egypt “towards all the pieces which targets its safety
and stability,” the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
It additionally recommended the Egyptian military’s efforts in combating
“terrorist and destructive” assaults and provided the Kingdom’s deep
condolences to the households of the victims and wished these injured
a speedy restoration.
The UAE’s international ministry additionally reaffirmed its stance in assist
of all measures that Egypt takes to guard its safety and
stability.
“The UAE strongly condemns these felony acts and [completely]
rejects all types of violence and terrorism that purpose to undermine
safety,” the ministry mentioned in accordance with state information company
(WAM).
Eleven Egyptian troopers and 5 others had been injured on
Saturday whereas attempting to foil a “terrorist” assault on a Suez Canal
zone.