Saudi Arabia, UAE strongly condemn ‘terrorist’ attack on Egyptian troops in Sinai

Saudi Arabia and the UAE strongly condemned Saturday’s “terrorist attack” that focused the Suez Canal zone abutting the Sinai Peninsula and claimed the lives of 11 troops.

Saudi Arabia’s overseas ministry reaffirmed that the Kingdom stands with Egypt “against everything which targets its security and stability,” the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

It additionally counseled the Egyptian military’s efforts in combating “terrorist and destructive” assaults and supplied the Kingdom’s deep condolences to the households of the victims and wished these injured a speedy restoration.

The UAE’s overseas ministry additionally reaffirmed its stance in help of all measures that Egypt takes to guard its safety and stability.

“The UAE strongly condemns these criminal acts and [completely] rejects all forms of violence and terrorism that aim to undermine security,” the ministry mentioned in line with state information company (WAM).

Eleven Egyptian troopers and 5 others had been injured on Saturday whereas making an attempt to foil a “terrorist” assault on a Suez Canal zone.

