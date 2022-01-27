Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US condemn Houthi attacks, reaffirm support to Gulf security

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, UK, US, and Oman condemned the Houthi assaults which focused civilian websites within the Kingdom and Emirati capital Abu Dhabi, and reaffirmed assist to each Gulf international locations’ nationwide safety, a joint assertion issued by the Saudi overseas ministry stated on Wednesday.

Senior representatives from the 5 international locations met on Wednesday to debate Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis’ assaults on Saudi Arabia and the UAE lately. The UN envoy to Yemen participated within the assembly.

Both the UAE and Saudi Arabia intercepted missile assaults launched by the Houthis concentrating on civilian websites within the Gulf international locations inside the two weeks.

“The Quint strongly condemned the Houthis’ repeated attacks against civilians within Yemen, including US local staff in Sana’a and their continued heinous terrorist attacks against Saudi Arabia and more recently the UAE. Such actions are obstructing peace efforts and exacerbating suffering,” the assertion stated.

It added: “The Quint expressed full support for Saudi Arabia and the UAE and their legitimate national security concerns and called for an immediate end to attacks by the Houthis. The Quint acknowledged the legitimate right of Saudi Arabia and the UAE to defend themselves against terrorist attacks as per international law and following international humanitarian law, including taking all feasible precautions to avoid civilian harm.”

The 5 international locations additionally mentioned the “illicit Iranian provision of missiles and advanced weaponry to the Houthis.”

Iran didn’t remark instantly on the current assaults by the Houthis, however it commented on what it described as “recent Yemen-linked developments” by saying navy assaults weren’t the answer.

Iran has lengthy equipped the Houthis with monetary and navy assist. However, it isn’t but clear if Iran sanctioned the assault, or if it was utterly a Houthi singular determination.

