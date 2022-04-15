Saudi Arabia, US extend research and science collaboration for 10 more years

Saudi Arabia and the US Embassy in Riyadh have signed an settlement that may prolong a scientific and technological cooperation settlement between the 2 international locations for a further 10 years, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

The settlement was signed by President Dr. Mounir El-Desouky of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) and US Chargé d’Affaires Martina Strong.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The amended and prolonged settlement is predicted to enhance the analysis, growth, and innovation sector consistent with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

The 10-year cooperation additionally “contributes to realizing joint goals in research fields for science and technology, and supports partnerships between public and private research institutions to include all spectra of science, engineering and technology,” in accordance with SPA.

Late march, the scientific World Meteorological Organization (WMO) praised Saudi Arabia’s National Center for Meteorology for its efforts in supporting social and financial growth within the Kingdom, citing its function in defending peoples’ lives and property.

Read extra:

Fitch revises Saudi Arabia’s outlook to ‘positive’ from ‘stable’

Big Bad Wolf: Decoding the vision behind the largest traveling book fair now in Dubai

UN chief discusses Yemen in phone call with Saudi Crown Prince