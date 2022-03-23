Saudi Arabia welcomes ‘positive points’ in Lebanese PM statement

Saudi Arabia’s overseas ministry stated on Tuesday it welcomed the “positive points” in a press release by Lebanon’s prime minister.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati careworn in a press release on Monday the necessity to cease all Lebanon-originated actions that have an effect on the safety and stability of Saudi Arabia and different Gulf Arab international locations.

He added the Lebanese authorities is dedicated to strengthen cooperation with Saudi Arabia, following a telephone name with Kuwait’s overseas minister, Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Saudi ministry stated it welcomed Mikati’s assertion, including it hoped that it’ll “contribute to the restoration of Lebanon’s role and status on the Arab and international levels.”

Saudi Arabia and different Gulf international locations expelled Lebanese envoys final 12 months in a diplomatic spat that has deepened Lebanon’s financial disaster, following critical comments by Lebanon’s Information Minister George Kordahi on the struggle in Yemen in late October.

Riyadh says the disaster with Lebanon had its origins in a Lebanese political setup that reinforces the dominance of the Iran-backed Hezbollah armed group and continues to permit endemic instability.

A monetary meltdown has crashed the Lebanese foreign money over the previous months and left many of the inhabitants going through poverty amid sky-rocketing commodity costs within the worldwide markets.

Read extra:

Saudi FM: No crisis with Lebanon, but rather crisis in Lebanon due to Iran’s proxies

Lebanese central bank governor Salameh denies illicit enrichment charge

Lebanese president meets with Pope Francis during his visit to Italy