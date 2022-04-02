Saudi Arabia welcomes UN announcement of ceasefire agreement in Yemen

Saudi Arabia has welcomed the announcement made by UN particular envoy to Yemen of a truce between Yemen’s fighters throughout the holy month of Ramadan, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The assertion of assist was attributed to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs which additionally “appreciated the efforts” of Yemen’s UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg for facilitating the truce.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The ceasefire is anticipated to halt all army operation in Yemen and on the Saudi-Yemen border.

The transfer “comes in the content of the Saudi initiative to put an end to the Yemeni crisis and reach a comprehensive political solution, announced in March 2021,” mentioned the ministry’s assertion as reported by SPA.

In an announcement shared with the media, Grundberg was quoted as saying, “they also agreed for fuel ships to enter into Hodeidah ports and commercial flights to operate in and out of Sanaa airport to predetermined destinations in the region.”

“The Truce can be renewed beyond the two-month period with the consent of the parties,” Grundberg added. “The aim of this Truce is to give Yemenis a necessary break from violence, relief from the humanitarian suffering and most importantly, hope that an end to this conflict is possible.”

Grundberg thanked regional and worldwide stakeholders for his or her assist in serving to attain the ceasefire.

“All Yemeni women, men and children that have suffered immensely through over seven years of war expect nothing less than an end to this war,” he mentioned.

Read extra:

Yemen govt to help with release of prisoners, open Sanaa airport in truce moves

Houthis still welcome to join Yemen consultations in Riyadh: GCC official

Saudi Arabia blacklists 25 individuals, entities for easing financing of Houthis