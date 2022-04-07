Saudi Arabia welcomes Yemeni president decision to transfer power

Saudi Arabia welcomes the Yemeni president’s choice to switch his powers to a brand new presidential council, and urges the council to start out negotiations with the Iran-backed Houthi militia, state tv and the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Kingdom will assist Yemen’s economic system with $3 billion, and can present $300 million to a UN humanitarian assist plan, the report and SPA added.

Saudi Arabia has additionally referred to as for a global convention to assist Yemen’s economic system, central financial institution, and oil derivatives, SPA reported.

Developing