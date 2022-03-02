Saudi Arabia’s authorities thwart attempt to smuggle over 17 tons of khat

Saudi Arabia’s authorities have thwarted an try to smuggle 547 kilograms of cannabis and 17.6 tons of the stimulant khat into the Kingdom, the state information company (SPA) reported on Wednesday.

Security patrols that thwarted the smuggling try within the areas of Jizan, Asir, and Najran arrested 51 folks of whom 31 are Saudi residents, 14 are Ethiopian, 5 are Yemeni and one is Eritrean.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

All the arrested foreigners have violated the border laws, the report added.

Authorities have been more and more cracking down on these concerned in smuggling, distributing, or possessing illicit medicine within the Kingdom.

Amphetamine, methamphetamine, and Captagon are a few of the broadly seized illicit substances within the nation.

Read extra:

Saudi Arabia arrests two citizens for possession of over 40,000 amphetamine tablets

Lebanon seizes drugs concealed in juice powder en route to Sudan

Saudi Arabia foils Captagon smuggling attempts, 2.4 million pills seized