Asia
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, British PM discuss bilateral relations
Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman acquired a cellphone name on Friday from British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, based on the official Saudi Press Agency SPA.
During the cellphone name, they mentioned the bilateral relations between the 2 nations and methods to develop them on numerous fields.
They additionally mentioned a lot of problems with frequent curiosity.
