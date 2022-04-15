Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, China’s President Xi Jinping discuss partnership growth

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman mentioned in a telephone name with Chinese President Xi Jinping means to boost the strategic partnership between China and the Kingdom, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Friday.

The two leaders reportedly mentioned methods to additional the work of the Saudi-Chinese Joint Committee.

The two sides additionally “agreed to make more efforts to enhance the partnership and strategic relationship between the two friendly countries,” SPA reported.

The leaders additionally spoke concerning the “international situations and issues of common interest,” in response to SPA.

Additionally, the Chinese president “praised the Kingdom’s pivotal role in the region” for its efforts to carry peace and stability to Yemen.

The final reported interplay between the 2 leaders was when Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince despatched his condolences to China’s president in reminiscence of victims of the China Eastern Airlines plane crash.

Earlier in March, Saudi Arabia strengthened energy ties with China, because the oil producer Saudi Aramco agreed to construct a multi-billion-dollar refining and chemical compounds challenge that can faucet into the Asian nation’s future demand, Bloomberg reported.

