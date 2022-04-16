Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince congratulates new Pakistan PM Sharif on premiership

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulated Pakistan’s new Prime Minister Mohammed Sharif for taking on the premiership function, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

The greetings have been conveyed throughout a name between the leaders, with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince wishing success in attaining the “aspirations of the Pakistani people,” SPA reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The newly appointed Pakistani Prime Minister expressed his thanks and appreciation, SPA reported.

The two leaders additionally “emphasized the depth of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and agreed to strengthen and develop them in various fields,” in response to SPA.

Additionally, the Crown Prince stated that the Kingdom was eager to help Pakistan throughout sectors.

Pakistan’s parliament selected a extra Western-friendly politician, Shehbaz Sharif, as prime minister on Monday, finishing the ousting of predecessor Imran Khan in a political disaster that has sparked road protests and a mass resignation of lawmakers.

Sharif’s election brings to a detailed a week-long constitutional confrontation that climaxed on Sunday when Khan misplaced a no-confidence vote, though the nuclear-armed nation is more likely to stay susceptible to political and financial turbulence.

Sharif, 70, who has a status domestically as an efficient administrator greater than as a politician, is the youthful brother of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

With Reuters

Read extra:

New Pakistan govt under PM Sharif may need to roll back fuel, power subsidies

US congratulates new Pakistan PM Sharif

Egypt’s Paymob to start Pakistan operation to tap growing market for digital payments