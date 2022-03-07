Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince launches scholarship program strategy

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the technique of the The Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program, state information company SPA reported on Monday.

“The Strategy marks the beginning of a new era in the scholarship program that will contribute to enhancing citizens’ competitiveness through upskilling the human capital in new and promising sectors to fulfill the needs of the future labor market,” SPA stated.

The Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program Strategy consists of three strategic pillars.

“The first pillar raises awareness among students on the importance of early planning for their educational and practical journey at global institutions and universities in different fields. Scholarship paths and programs creation is the aim of the second pillar in order to elevate the Kingdom’s competitiveness both locally and globally by focusing on future disciplines and fulfilling the needs of local and global labor markets in collaboration with top educational institutions based on global rankings. The third pillar ensures proper post-graduation follow-ups and guidance for the scholarship beneficiaries, providing them with services to improve their readiness to join the labor market locally and globally,” in line with SPA.

The Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques Scholarship Program Strategy consists of 4 paths with clear and particular goals:

“The (Pioneers) “Alrowad” path goals to have college students enrolled within the prime 30 academic establishments world wide, in quite a lot of educational areas, which is able to allow residents to excel and compete in all fields.”

“The (Research and Development) “Al-Bahth Wa Al-Tatweer” path is a crucial enabler to spice up the Kingdom’s analysis and innovation ecosystem by way of investing in college students to affix the highest establishments and universities world wide to grow to be the scientists of the longer term.”

“The (Provider) “Emdad” path goals to satisfy the labor market wants by constantly updating the checklist of extremely demanded fields within the prime 200 universities to offer the labor market with the mandatory competencies.”

“The (Promising) “Wa’ed” path goals to coach scholarship recipients in promising sectors and fields based mostly on nationwide calls for by giga initiatives and precedence sectors, resembling manufacturing and tourism.”

The launch of this Strategy is a continuation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to extend residents’ readiness for the longer term and to enhance their international competitiveness.

