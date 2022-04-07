Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince most popular foreign leader among Indonesians: Survey

Indonesians maintain essentially the most confidence in Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in comparison with all overseas world leaders, in line with a survey by Lowy Institute overseas coverage assume tank.

The survey, printed on Monday, is titled: ‘Charting their own course: How Indonesians see the world.” It stated: “A majority of Indonesians have confidence in Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud (57 percent).”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces came in second place with 52 percent.

The survey found that Indonesians who voted for the Saudi and Emirati leaders expressed “high levels of confidence regardless of their stated religion.”

The report said: “Indonesians appear to hold Islamic countries in particularly high regard. Saudi Arabia tops the ‘feelings thermometer’, which measures Indonesians’ perceptions about international locations and territories on a scale of 0° (coldest emotions) to 100° (warmest emotions).”

It added: “Saudi Arabia receives a very warm reading of 70° from Indonesians, as does the United Arab Emirates at 64° and the Palestine territories at 63°.”

