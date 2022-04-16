Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince offers condolences over victims of South Africa’s floods

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman prolonged his condolences to South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa over the death of nearly 400 people within the floods that struck the Kwazulu-Natal province, state information company (SPA) reported on Friday.

In the cable message, the Crown Prince supplied his deep condolences to the households of the victims and wished these injured by the floods a speedy restoration.

Flash floods in Kwazulu-Natal province have left tens of 1000’s of individuals with out shelter, water and energy and washed away properties and roads.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to South African authorities, greater than 40,000 folks have been affected by the catastrophe.

Scientists consider the southeastern coast of Africa is changing into extra susceptible to violent storms and floods as human emissions of heat-trapping gases trigger the Indian Ocean to heat. They anticipate the pattern to worsen dramatically in coming a long time.

-With Reuters

Read extra:

South African leader Ramaphosa visits flood victims as death toll rises to 259

Death toll from Philippine landslides and floods rises to 58: Official tallies

Economy, climate, and trust at center of campaign during Australia’s May 21 election