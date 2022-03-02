Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince receives Bahrain’s king in Riyadh

Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa arrived in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday the place he was welcomed by the Kingdom’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman upon his arrival to the airport, the Saudi international ministry introduced.

According to the Bahraini News Agency (BNA), the Bahraini king will meet with King Salman bin Abdulaziz to debate bilateral relations and up to date regional and worldwide developments.

