Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Russia’s Putin discuss OPEC+, Ukraine in call

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman “gave a positive assessment” of joint work within the OPEC+ format throughout a cellphone name, the Kremlin stated in an announcement on Saturday.

They additionally mentioned the state of affairs in Ukraine and Yemen, the Kremlin stated.

OPEC on April 12 lower its forecast for development in world oil demand in 2022 citing the impression of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, rising inflation as crude costs soar and the resurgence of the omicron coronavirus variant in China.

In a month-to-month report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stated world demand would rise by 3.67 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022, down 480,000 bpd from its earlier forecast.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February despatched oil costs hovering above $139 a barrel, the very best since 2008, worsening inflationary pressures.

