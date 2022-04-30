Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince welcomes Pakistan’s new prime minister

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Pakistan’s newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the al-Salam palace, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Saturday.

During the assembly, the 2 leaders mentioned the “prospects of bilateral cooperation and promising opportunities as well as the ways of developing them in various fields,” SPA reported.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman meets Pakistan’s newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Saudi Arabia. (SPA)

They additionally mentioned regional and worldwide points.

The assembly was reportedly preceded by a welcome ceremony hosted by the Kingdom to honor the brand new Pakistani chief.

A set of high-ranking ministers from the Kingdom representing the inside ministry, international affairs, commerce, vitality, protection, media, and extra have been in attendance.

Before assembly with the Kingdom’s management, Sharif arrived in Saudi Arabia’s Medina to carry out prayers on the Prophet’s Mosque.

Before arriving within the Kingdom, Sharif mentioned through Twitter that his go to seeks to reaffirm the “bonds of brotherhood and friendship” between the 2 international locations.

Today I’m embarking on a go to to Saudi Arabia to resume & reaffirm our bonds of brotherhood & friendship. I’ll have wide-ranging discussions with Saudi management. KSA is considered one of our biggest associates & as Custodian of the Two Holy Places, has a particular place in all our hearts. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 28, 2022

Sharif was elected as the brand new prime minister of Pakistan on April 11. His cupboard was sworn in final week throughout a short ceremony within the capital Islamabad.

