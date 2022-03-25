Saudi Arabia’s defenses destroy ballistic missile, explosive-laden drone  

Saudi Arabia’s defenses have destroyed a ballistic missile launched towards Jazan and an explosive-laden drone launched towards Najran, the Arab Coalition mentioned in an announcement on Friday.

The coalition additionally mentioned that it’s monitoring “the source of hostilities,” including that it’s nonetheless “practicing self-restraint.”

Earlier on Friday, the coalition mentioned that the Kingdom’s defenses have destroyed nine explosive-laden drones launched by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Houthis have just lately focused oil amenities within the Kingdom and launched a number of drones towards cities in Saudi Arabia.

The string of assaults come after Secretary General of the GCC Nayef al-Hajraf mentioned that Riyadh will host talks between Yemen’s combatants from March 29 till April 7.

Read extra:

Yemeni general’s son died alongside father in Aden bombing

Arab Coalition thwarts Houthi attack on oil tankers in Red Sea

Riyadh gets US military help as Washington seeks better ties