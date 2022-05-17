Saudi Arabia’s deputy minister of defense to hold talks with officials in Washington





Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid Bin Salman arrived in Washington for talks with senior US officers, the White House mentioned on Tuesday.

The Saudi Prince will focus on the Ukraine disaster with White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, the National Security Council mentioned.

He will even meet with senior protection and State Department officers.

