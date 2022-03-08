Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Kyiv: Closely following case of detained citizen in Ukraine

Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Ukraine mentioned on Tuesday it was intently following up with the Ukrainian authorities the case of a Saudi citizen detained by Kyiv on safety grounds.

The Kingdom’s embassy mentioned it was in fixed contact and coordination with the Ukrainian authorities to make sure the protection of the Saudi citizen.

The embassy confirmed that it continued to work intensively to implement the plan to evacuate Saudi nationals caught in Ukraine below the steering and continued follow-up of Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

The Saudi embassy in Kyiv added that work was underway to evacuate the remaining variety of Saudi nationals, and coordination continued with the Ukrainian aspect to search out out the protected corridors by which residents can cross from battle areas to neighboring nations. The Kingdom’s missions in these nations have been coordinating with the involved authorities to facilitate their entry and departure to the Kingdom as quickly as attainable.

