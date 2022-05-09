Saudi Arabia’s flynas secures $225 mln Murabaha corporate financing facility

Saudi Arabia’s price range airline flynas introduced on Monday that it has secured a $225 million (844 million riyals) Murabaha company financing facility out of a complete funding bundle of $599.86 million to spice up additional development, in line with a press launch.

“The financing program will support flynas ambitious future growth plans to become the largest and leading independent low-cost airline in the Middle East and North Africa region,” Bander Almohanna, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of flynas was quoted as saying.

“These facilities will accelerate achieving the civil aviation strategy, which aims to increase the annual passenger traffic in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to 330 million passengers while linking the Kingdom to more than 250 destinations around the world”, President of the General Authority of Civil Aviation Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Duailej mentioned on the sidelines of the Future Aviation Forum.

“The deal will also enhance the efficiency of the air transport sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and further confirms flynas capacity to play an instrumental role in achieving this strategy,” he added.

According to the press launch, the financing was reportedly organized by Credit Suisse and syndicated to a number of Saudi banks with main participation from Banque Saudi Fransi, Arab National Bank, al-Rajhi Banking and Investment Corporation, and Bank Aljazeera, with Banque Saudi Fransi performing as Facility Agent.

In March, the corporate’s strategic plan was accredited by the Board of Directors during which they agreed to extend the quantity of its orders to 250 plane.

Once these agreements are concluded, “flynas will become the largest low-cost airline in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. It will also be the largest owner and operator of modern aircraft in the region,” the corporate mentioned within the assertion.

Since its institution in 2007, flynas has transported greater than 60 million passengers because it connects greater than 70 home and worldwide locations by way of its fleet of greater than 35 plane.

