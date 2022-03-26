Saudi Arabia’s FM discusses Iran nuclear deal with US envoy Malley

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan mentioned negotiations that pertain to restoring the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers with US Special Envoy for Iran Rob Malley, state information company (SPA) reported on Saturday.

During the assembly that was held on the sidelines of the Doha Forum in Qatar, Prince Faisal and Malley mentioned bilateral cooperation relating to Iran’s nuclear program in addition to intensifying joint efforts to confront “Iran’s violations to international agreements.”

Prince Faisal and Malley additionally mentioned the significance of strengthening joint work “to stop Iran’s support to terrorist militias which threaten the security and stability of the Middle East and the world,” the report added.

Separately on Saturday, Prince Faisal mentioned relations between Saudi Arabia and France throughout a telephone name with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, in response to SPA.

The officers mentioned means to reinforce bilateral coordination in numerous regional and worldwide affairs, primarily in strengthening safety and stability within the Middle East, the report added.

