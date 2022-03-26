Saudi Arabia’s FM reiterates necessity of dialogue to end Ukraine conflict 

Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan mentioned dialogue is important to finish the present battle in Ukraine, state information company (SPA) reported on Saturday.

Speaking in Qatar the place he’s attending the Doha Forum, Prince Faisal added that the easiest way to cope with this disaster is through strengthening dialogue to succeed in a political resolution and finish the struggling of civilians.

The overseas minister additionally voiced the significance of efforts to sort out issues which growing international locations face.

He famous that the coronavirus pandemic highlighted the importance of worldwide work, noting that international locations can’t work alone to confront challenges, whether or not they’re associated to economic system or local weather or every other pandemic.

“[Such] challenges cannot be overcome without working together,” he added.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what President Vladimir Putin calls a “special operation” to demilitarize and “denazify” Ukraine.

