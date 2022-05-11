Saudi Arabia’s King, Crown Prince condole Cuban president after Havana blast

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman despatched their condolences to Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz Canel Bermúdez after an explosion in a lodge killed 43 individuals, the official Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

The message was despatched by way of cable and “expressed condolences and sympathy” to the Cuban president, households of the victims, and the residents of the nation.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The Cuban ministry of well being stated 54 different individuals had been injured and 17 of these are being handled in a hospital.

The luxurious Saratoga lodge within the outdated quarter of Havana was destroyed on Friday morning, seemingly as a consequence of a gasoline leak, AFP reported.

The five-star lodge was reportedly being renovated on the time and had no company. It had been closed for 2 years, initially because of the coronavirus pandemic that decimated Cuba’s important tourism business.

It was as a consequence of reopen on Tuesday.

Roberto Enrique Calzadilla, a consultant of the state Gaviota firm that owned the lodge, informed AFP there have been 51 employees on the location on the time of the explosion.

Of them, 23 died, three survivors are receiving hospital remedy, 22 are secure and three extra are lacking.

Preliminary assessments reportedly point out that 80 p.c of the lodge has been affected by the blast.

The explosion, which an official stated occurred whereas a gasoline tank was being refilled by a tanker truck, tore off massive elements of the facade, blew out home windows and destroyed vehicles parked exterior the lodge.

The first 4 flooring of the lodge had been gutted.

The luxurious property is understood for having hosted celebrities reminiscent of Madonna, Beyonce, Mick Jagger and Rihanna.

With AFP

Read extra: Mexican president threatens to boycott Biden’s Americas summit