Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, Crown Prince donate $13 million to Ehsan charity platform

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman donated 30 million SAR ($8 million) and 20 million SAR ($5.3 million) respectively to the National Platform for Charitable Work (Ehsan) on Friday, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The Kingdom launched its second nationwide marketing campaign for charitable actions through Ehsan on Friday night.

Ehsan, which is supervised by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), goals to assist charitable giving within the Kingdom.

Donations made when the first campaign was launched last year throughout Ramadan reached greater than 1.47 billion SAR ($391 million) and contributed to assembly the wants of greater than 4.4 million beneficiaries.

Donations made to this 12 months’s marketing campaign reached greater than 262 million SAR ($69 million) inside three hours of launching the marketing campaign, SPA reported on Saturday.

