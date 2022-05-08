Saudi Arabia’s King Salman had a colonoscopy, result is fine: SPA

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz had a colonoscopy process on the King Faisal specialist hospital in Jeddah, and the outcomes had been nice, state information company SPA reported on Sunday.

The medical doctors determined the King ought to keep on the hospital to relaxation for a while, SPA stated.

A colonoscopy is a take a look at to analyze issues within the massive gut (colon) and rectum and can be utilized to display for colon most cancers.

Earlier, the royal courtroom reported that King Salman was admitted to the hospital to endure medical assessments.

King Salman, 86, underwent surgical procedure in 2020 to take away his gallbladder and medical doctors changed the battery of his coronary heart pacemaker in March.

