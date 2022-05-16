Saudi Arabia’s King Salman leaves hospital: Royal court

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz left the hospital on Sunday after conducting medical examinations and efficiently finishing the therapy plan and restoration interval of his colonoscopy, the royal court docket mentioned.

King Salman had undergone a colonoscopy process on the King Faisal specialist hospital in Jeddah final Sunday, and the royal court docket mentioned the outcomes have been wonderful.

The medical doctors had determined the King ought to keep on the hospital to relaxation for a time period.

“[The King] expressed his sincere thanks and gratitude to his sons and daughters, the people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their generous sentiments and prayers,” state information company SPA reported.

He additionally expressed his appreciation to all of the regional and worldwide leaders who despatched him effectively needs, SPA added.

King Salman, 86, underwent surgical procedure in 2020 to take away his gallbladder and medical doctors changed the battery of his coronary heart pacemaker in March.

