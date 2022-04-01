Saudi Arabia’s King Salman wishes Muslims a blessed Ramadan

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz wished residents and residents of the Kingdom and Muslims world wide a blessed Ramadan on Friday night time after the Kingdom’s Supreme Court introduced the sighting of the crescent moon, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

“It’s a bliss from God that Ramadan [this year] brought us bliss following the hardship of the coronavirus. We thank God for the great success we achieved in [fighting] this pandemic and [curbing] its impact,” King Salman mentioned.

The King additionally voiced his satisfaction that the Kingdom has resumed actions at full capability for worshippers on the Two Holy Mosques after lifting most COVID-19 restrictions.

“This great month is the season of good deeds and obedience. It’s an opportunity for self-purification and for putting differences aside.”

King Salman additionally thanked Saudi troopers positioned at borders in addition to all army personnel and public sector workers who’re devoted to serving the Kingdom.

