Saudi Arabia’s PIF launches Saudi Coffee Company

Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), stated on Sunday it had launched a espresso firm to advertise the dominion’s espresso beans.

The Saudi Coffee Company will present assist to the nationwide espresso trade by way of the whole provide chain, from bean to cup, the PIF stated.

It will even play a key position in creating manufacturing within the southern Jazan area, residence to the Coffea Arabica, it stated.

The Saudi Coffee Company is anticipated to take a position almost 1.2 billion riyals ($319 million) over the subsequent 10 years within the nationwide espresso trade, to assist enhance annual manufacturing from 300 tons to 2,500 tons.

