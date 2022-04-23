Saudi Arabia’s PIF-owned ROSHN hits 10 million man-hours without lost-time injuries

Saudi Arabia’s ROSHN has accomplished 10 million man-hours with no lost-time accidents (LTIs), the corporate mentioned in a press release on Friday.

The firm, which is a nationwide group developer firm totally owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), achieved the milestone on March 8, roughly two years after it started working on the SEDRA group improvement web site in Riyadh.

In August final 12 months, ROSHN introduced its first residential group in Riyadh, SEDRA, which is able to present over 30,000 properties within the Kingdom’s capital.

The predominant motive behind critical accidents in development websites is transferring autos and “at the peak of SEDRA’s construction phase, [the company] averaged 130 heavy vehicle movements per day,” David Grover, ROSHN’s Group CEO, defined.

“Reaching 10 million man-hours with zero lost-time injuries is a remarkable achievement,” Grover mentioned, including that this accomplishment is because of the devotion of HSE workers and web site supervision groups.

According to ROSHN, Lost Time Incident Rates (LITIR) are the primary “indicator of construction site safety and efficiency” as insurance coverage firms, authorities entities and different related stakeholders resort to them to guage “how safe a company’s practices are.”

Around 40,000 workers and contractors have labored at ROSHN’s SEDRA 1 web site because the venture commenced, the assertion mentioned, including that the corporate has devoted round 50,000 hours for operational security coaching programs.

