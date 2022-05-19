Saudi Arabia’s Prince Khalid meets with US Secretary of Defense in Washington

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defense Prince Khalid Bin Salman has met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin throughout his US go to to Washington, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.

During the assembly, they mentioned the strategic relations between the 2 nations, along with reviewing the Saudi-US partnership and elements of strategic cooperation within the current and future protection and army fields.

Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz expressed the Kingdom’s appreciation for the shut cooperation between the 2 nations’ protection ministries, and for the efforts of US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to advertise the 2 nations’ frequent pursuits and improve safety and peace on the regional and worldwide ranges.

Prince Khalid additionally headed the Saudi aspect within the assembly of the Joint Strategic Planning Committee between the Ministries of Defense within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America because the Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Dr. Colin H. Kahl headed the US aspect.

During the assembly, the newest developments and the speedy regional and worldwide modifications have been mentioned, along with discussing many points and recordsdata as a part of the 2 nations’ imaginative and prescient to defend frequent pursuits and keep worldwide peace and safety.

On Tuesday, Prince Khalid additionally met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan who reaffirmed President Joe Biden’s dedication to “help Saudi Arabia defend its territory”.

During the assembly Sullivan additionally underscored the longstanding partnership between the 2 nations, the White House stated in a written assertion.

“Mr Sullivan reaffirmed President Biden’s commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory, and expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia’s leadership in securing a UN-brokered truce in Yemen,” the White House said. “They also discussed the importance of coordinating efforts to ensure global economic resilience.”

