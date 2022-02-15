Saudi Arabia’s ‘Riyadh Season’ awarded another Guinness World Record

The Riyadh Season competition in Saudi Arabia’s capital metropolis has been awarded one other Guinness World Record title, the Saudi Press Agency introduced on Monday.

The newest file was awarded for probably the most simultaneous holograms, often known as pepper’s ghost illusions.

It was achieved throughout a Mohammed Abdu live performance on January 14, the place 5 holographic variations of the Saudi singer appeared on stage earlier than the actual performer was revealed.

A large slide at Boulevard Riyadh City had beforehand garnered two world data for the competition.

The ‘Avalanche’ slide is the tallest enjoyable slide on earth and has probably the most lanes, with 24.

Riyadh Season additionally displayed one other world record-holder: The largest Formula One automotive made out of Lego bricks.

It was initially inbuilt Jeddah to coincide with the Formula One occasion within the metropolis in September and was constructed out of 500,000 Lego items over the span of per week.

The ultimate piece was laid by Prince Khalid bin Sultan al-Abdullah al-Faisal in a ceremony on the Red Sea Mall.

The record-breaking mannequin automotive was displayed throughout the Riyadh Motor Week in November.

It shouldn’t be the one Lego-related file that has been damaged within the Kingdom.

In 2018, the most important Lego brick phrase – the Arabic phrase for ‘peace’ – was spelled out on the grand opening of Riyadh Park Mall.

