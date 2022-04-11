Saudi Arabia’s SAMI announces joint venture with Boeing
Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) has introduced a
preliminary settlement with Boeing to enter right into a Saudi
Arabia-focused three way partnership, SAMI mentioned in a press assertion posted
on the corporate web site on Sunday, Trend stories citing Al Arabiya.
The partnership was signed in the course of the World Defense Show in
Riyadh in March, SAMI mentioned.
“As we transfer in the direction of the belief of our Vision 2030 ambitions
for a strengthened protection trade, our long-standing relations
with trade leaders similar to Boeing will additional our success,”
mentioned Walid Abukhaled, SAMI CEO.
“Much of this work is at the moment outsourced to the US or Europe,
whereas plane numbers within the Kingdom are anticipated to double within the
subsequent ten years.
“We additionally see this three way partnership as a primary step in the direction of a
broader strategic partnership between Boeing and SAMI that can
embody further platforms and companies sooner or later.”
Torbjorn Sjogren, Vice President of Boeing International
Government & Defence Organization added: “We are happy with the
long-standing 77-year relationship that Boeing has with the Kingdom
of Saudi Arabia.
“This settlement will present upkeep, restore and overhaul
companies for the Kingdom’s rotorcraft platforms. It is a wonderful
instance of our alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
“We’re dedicated to our partnership with SAMI, and can proceed
to work with our stakeholders within the Kingdom to execute on Vision
2030.”