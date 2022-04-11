Saudi Arabia’s SAMI announces joint venture with Boeing

Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) has introduced a

preliminary settlement with Boeing to enter right into a Saudi

Arabia-focused three way partnership, SAMI mentioned in a press assertion posted

on the corporate web site on Sunday, Trend stories citing Al Arabiya.

The partnership was signed in the course of the World Defense Show in

Riyadh in March, SAMI mentioned.

“As we transfer in the direction of the belief of our Vision 2030 ambitions

for a strengthened protection trade, our long-standing relations

with trade leaders similar to Boeing will additional our success,”

mentioned Walid Abukhaled, SAMI CEO.

“Much of this work is at the moment outsourced to the US or Europe,

whereas plane numbers within the Kingdom are anticipated to double within the

subsequent ten years.

“We additionally see this three way partnership as a primary step in the direction of a

broader strategic partnership between Boeing and SAMI that can

embody further platforms and companies sooner or later.”

Torbjorn Sjogren, Vice President of Boeing International

Government & Defence Organization added: “We are happy with the

long-standing 77-year relationship that Boeing has with the Kingdom

of Saudi Arabia.

“This settlement will present upkeep, restore and overhaul

companies for the Kingdom’s rotorcraft platforms. It is a wonderful

instance of our alignment with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“We’re dedicated to our partnership with SAMI, and can proceed

to work with our stakeholders within the Kingdom to execute on Vision

2030.”