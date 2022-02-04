Saudi Aramco seals long-term partnership with F1’s Aston Martin team

Saudi Aramco and Formula One’s Aston Martin Cognizant crew have introduced a long-term partnership that entails sponsorship rights and joint efforts in analysis and improvement, in keeping with the official Saudi Press Agency.

In an announcement launched by the F1 crew, it mentioned that the “partnership will drive the development of highly efficient internal combustion engines, high-performance sustainable fuels, advanced lubricants and the deployment of non-metallic materials in vehicles.”

According to the crew’s assertion, “the joint R&D efforts will underpin efforts made by the team to meet Formula One’s target to be powered entirely by sustainable fuels by 2025.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The partnership can even give attention to the event and commercialization of fuel-efficient engine applied sciences for passenger vehicles, and “highly efficient hybrid engines for racing cars,” in keeping with SPA.

Additionally, the crew has been formally renamed to ‘Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One™ Team.’

F1 is likely one of the main motorsport occasions globally with over 1.9 billion followers who tune-in to the year-long occasion.

Saudi Aramco branding on the F1 monitor in Manama. (Supplied)

In 2020, Saudi Aramco sponsored its first race on the Austrian Grand Prix, which marked the corporate’s first international partnership with a serious sporting occasion.

This noticed Aramco’s branding featured trackside on occasions all through 2020. Aramco additionally grew to become the title sponsor for a number of races all through the season, the sixth such sponsor.

Saudi Aramco Senior Vice President of Refining, Processing and Marketing, Mohammed al-Qahtani, confused that the partnership with Aston Martin F1 “reflects Saudi Aramco’s continued commitment to implementing low-carbon solutions for fuel and engine technologies, which is consistent with efforts aimed at reducing emissions in the automotive and transportation sectors in the world, and the ambition of Saudi Aramco,” within the SPA report.

Read extra:

Aramco CEO says energy transition ‘not going smoothly’

ADNOC named most valuable Emirati brand amidst OPEC’s global energy optimism

Aramco’s Rumayyan: IKTVA drew 500 investments to Saudi Arabia with CapEx of $7 bln