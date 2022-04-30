Saudi authorities arrest beggar after he collected over $29,000

A Yemeni man who has managed to gather 110,000 SAR ($29,328) from begging in Saudi Arabia was arrested by the Kingdom’s safety forces, the General Directorate of Public Security stated on Saturday.

The beggar was arrested by the police in Jeddah, the General Directorate of Public Security stated on Twitter, including that he collected the cash by begging from worshipers in entrance of a mosque.

The anti-begging regulation, which Saudi Arabia adopted in January 2021, imposes penalties that adjust from a one-year jail sentence or a superb value as much as 100,000 SAR ($26,658) or each for anybody begging or cooperating with beggars or inciting somebody to beg.

In addition to the penalties, non-Saudis shall be deported after serving their sentence and can solely be allowed to enter the Kingdom to carry out hajj or umrah.

Security forces throughout the Kingdom have arrested 3,719 beggars between March 22, 2022, and March 30, 2022, in accordance with the inside ministry.

