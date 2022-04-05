Saudi authorities arrest beggar after she collected over $30,000

An Asian lady who has managed to gather round 117,000 SAR ($31,200) from begging in Saudi Arabia was arrested by the Kingdom’s safety forces, the Ministry of Interior stated on Monday.

Other overseas forex and gold jewellery had been additionally discovered within the lady’s possession.

The ministry reiterated its name on all residents to report any beggars they see to the authorities.

Brigadier General Sami al-Shuwirakh stated penalties will likely be imposed in opposition to these arrested for working towards, facilitating or organizing begging.

The anti-begging regulation, which Saudi Arabia adopted in January 2021, imposes penalties that modify from a one-year jail sentence or a high quality price as much as 100,000 SAR ($26,658) or each for anybody begging or cooperating with beggars or inciting somebody to beg.

Shuwirakh added that along with the penalties, non-Saudis will likely be deported after serving their sentence and will likely be banned from re-entering the Kingdom.

Security forces throughout the Kingdom have arrested 3,719 beggars between March 22, 2022, and March 30, 2022, in keeping with the ministry.

Legal measures had been taken in opposition to them and funds confiscated from them have been handed to the related authorities.

