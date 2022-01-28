Saudi authorities arrest influencer selling counterfeit designer products on Snapchat

Authorities in Saudi Arabia have arrested a social media influencer for promoting counterfeit designer gadgets utilizing his common Snapchat account, the Ministry of Commerce introduced on Friday.

As a part of the frilly rip-off, the defendant rented two luxurious flats in one of many metropolis’s common five-star lodges, north of the capital Riyadh, and leased luxurious vehicles which have been used to develop his fame and to ship the counterfeit merchandise, in line with the ministry.

The Ministry said that the full worth of the counterfeit items exceeded $186,000 (700,000 riyals), and included luggage, wallets, equipment, packaging papers and buying luggage with designer labels.

These gadgets have been seized in a raid carried out by the ministry in cooperation with Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property.

This screengrab reveals a Ministry of Commerce official holding a counterfeit luxurious branded bag that was captured within the raid on January 28, 2022. (Twitter)

The ministry stated that the violator was referred to the “concerned authorities to complete the implementation of the legal procedures against him in accordance with the trademark system, the e-commerce system and its executive regulations.”

The trademark regulation within the Kingdom stipulates that those that forge a registered trademark by the use of show, gross sales or possession shall be punished with imprisonment one yr and a effective of as much as a million riyals, or one of many two penalties.

