Saudi authorities warn against donating to strangers due to terrorism financing

Saudi Arabia’s Presidency of State Security warned residents and residents within the Kingdom towards donating to strangers, noting that such practices improve the likelihood of financing terrorism.

“[Random strangers] may be more dangerous than you think,” the Presidency of State Security stated in a press release on Twitter, urging folks to solely make donations through licensed channels.

The Presidency of State Security additionally posted a video that illustrates how some beggars rip-off folks.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In one occasion, a person was disguised as a girl carrying niqab and accompanied by kids whom he exploited “for the purpose of illegal activity.”

Meanwhile, the Kingdom’s General Security stated in a press release that safety forces will proceed to arrest beggars and take authorized measures towards them.

It additionally urged residents and residents to donate through licensed channels, notably via the Ehsan platform which the Kingdom launched final yr.

The anti-begging regulation, which Saudi Arabia adopted in January 2021, imposes penalties that change from a one-year jail sentence or a positive value as much as 100,000 SAR ($26,658) or each for anybody begging or cooperating with beggars or inciting somebody to beg.

Read extra:

UAE to replace paper residency visas with Emirates ID

Sudan to seek $1 bln deposit in central bank to boost its currency

Saudi Arabia buys 625,000 tons of wheat from Americas, Europe, and Australia