Saudi-backed golf league to launch: Norman

Greg Norman, the frontman for the proposed Super Golf League (SGL), says the Saudi-backed competitors is launching and can announce their first occasions afterward Wednesday.

In a letter to gamers printed by sports activities web site SI.com, the Australian mentioned the league will go forward even when it begins on a small scale.

“You should know that we are launching, and we will continue to drive this vision forward,” mentioned the previous world No.1.

“We will not stop. We believe in our mission and will announce information about our first events (Wednesday).”

The proposed league has taken an enormous hit in latest weeks as various the sport’s finest gamers have pledged their allegiance to the PGA Tour, together with Irish four-times main winner Rory McIlroy, who mentioned it was “dead in the water”.

Norman, a World Golf Hall of Fame member who counts two British Open titles amongst his 20 PGA Tour wins, is spearheading the SGL as CEO of LIV Golf Investments, which is backed by the Saudi Investment Fund.

“We consider ourselves a start-up,” he mentioned within the letter.

“We may start with a modest number of players, but we won’t stay that way for long.

“I totally perceive some gamers might select to not play with us instantly, however after we get going I consider lots of those that aren’t with us now might be with us later.

“I want to thank you for your patience, but know it will be worth your while.”

No golfers have publicly admitted to signing up for the SGL regardless of guarantees of giant paydays, although some have expressed curiosity, together with Australian former world No.1 Adam Scott.

The SGL’s picture has been tarnished by feedback from American six-times main champion Phil Mickelson about Saudi Arabia’s human rights report and utilizing the league to realize leverage over the PGA Tour.

Mickelson later apologised after his feedback drew widespread criticism and mentioned he would take time away from golf to “self-reflect”.