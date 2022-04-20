Saudi Cabinet approves agreement on investments by PIF in Egypt: SPA

Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet authorised an settlement signed with the Egyptian authorities on investments by the Kingdom’s Public Investments Fund (PIF) in Egypt, state information company SPA reported early Wednesday.

The Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly had witnessed on March 30 the signing ceremony between Egypt’s authorities and the Saudi authorities on PIF’s investments in Egypt.

The Egyptian Cabinet mentioned that Egypt goals to speculate $10 billion in cooperation between Egypt’s Sovereign Fund and the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF).

This settlement got here as a fruits of the conferences held between the 2 nations to expedite the termination of procedures associated to funding in Egypt by means of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, “in the context of the two countries’ desire to strengthen economic ties and relations between them, based on the directives of the two countries’ leaderships, in order to create conditions for greater opportunities for more investments in Egypt.”

The signed settlement goals to encourage and help the Saudi Public Investment Fund to spend money on Egypt, and its contribution to attaining Egyptian objectives in attracting investments in foreign currency, supporting the usage of nationwide labour, localizing trendy applied sciences within the Egyptian financial system, and transferring experience associated to the Fund’s investments in Egypt, in a approach that enhances the commerce alternate between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

This ought to contribute to increasing the actions of the 2 nations and their investments in different nations on the regional and worldwide ranges.

