Saudi Cabinet approves agreement on investments by PIF in Egypt

Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet permitted an settlement signed with the

Egyptian authorities on investments by the Kingdom’s Public

Investments Fund (PIF) in Egypt, Trend stories citing Al

Arabiya.

The Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly had witnessed on

March 30 the signing ceremony between Egypt’s authorities and the

Saudi authorities on PIF’s investments in Egypt.

The Egyptian Cabinet mentioned that Egypt goals to take a position $10 billion

in cooperation between Egypt’s Sovereign Fund and the Saudi Public

Investment Fund (PIF).

This settlement got here as a fruits of the conferences held

between the 2 nations to expedite the termination of procedures

associated to funding in Egypt by the Saudi Public Investment

Fund, “within the context of the 2 nations’ want to strengthen

financial ties and relations between them, primarily based on the directives

of the 2 nations’ leaderships, with the intention to create situations

for larger alternatives for extra investments in Egypt.”

The signed settlement goals to encourage and help the Saudi

Public Investment Fund to spend money on Egypt, and its contribution to

reaching Egyptian objectives in attracting investments in overseas

currencies, supporting using nationwide labour, localizing

trendy applied sciences within the Egyptian economic system, and transferring

experience associated to the Fund’s investments in Egypt, in a manner that

enhances the commerce change between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

This ought to contribute to increasing the actions of the 2

nations and their investments in different nations on the regional

and worldwide ranges.