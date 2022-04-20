Saudi Cabinet approves agreement on investments by PIF in Egypt
Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet permitted an settlement signed with the
Egyptian authorities on investments by the Kingdom’s Public
Investments Fund (PIF) in Egypt, Trend stories citing Al
Arabiya.
The Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly had witnessed on
March 30 the signing ceremony between Egypt’s authorities and the
Saudi authorities on PIF’s investments in Egypt.
The Egyptian Cabinet mentioned that Egypt goals to take a position $10 billion
in cooperation between Egypt’s Sovereign Fund and the Saudi Public
Investment Fund (PIF).
This settlement got here as a fruits of the conferences held
between the 2 nations to expedite the termination of procedures
associated to funding in Egypt by the Saudi Public Investment
Fund, “within the context of the 2 nations’ want to strengthen
financial ties and relations between them, primarily based on the directives
of the 2 nations’ leaderships, with the intention to create situations
for larger alternatives for extra investments in Egypt.”
The signed settlement goals to encourage and help the Saudi
Public Investment Fund to spend money on Egypt, and its contribution to
reaching Egyptian objectives in attracting investments in overseas
currencies, supporting using nationwide labour, localizing
trendy applied sciences within the Egyptian economic system, and transferring
experience associated to the Fund’s investments in Egypt, in a manner that
enhances the commerce change between Egypt and Saudi Arabia.
This ought to contribute to increasing the actions of the 2
nations and their investments in different nations on the regional
and worldwide ranges.