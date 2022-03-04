Saudi Crown Prince affirms to Zelenskyy support to Ukraine crisis de-escalation

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman affirmed the Kingdom’s help to de-escalation of Ukraine’s disaster in a name with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and informed him the Kingdom is keen to mediate to resolve the battle with Russia, state information company SPA reported on Thursday.

“They discussed the crisis in Ukraine, and in this regard, the Crown Prince affirmed the Kingdom’s support to everything that reduces the severity of the escalation of the crisis, its readiness to exert efforts to mediate between all parties, and its support for all international efforts aimed at resolving the crisis politically,” SPA reported.

The Crown Prince knowledgeable Zelenskyy that Saudi Arabia will prolong the visas of Ukrainian guests, vacationers and residents within the Kingdom, which is able to expire throughout this era for 3 months, topic to extension, and that the Kingdom’s authorities is eager on their consolation and security.

