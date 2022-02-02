Saudi Crown Prince arrives to King Abdulaziz Camel Festival to honor winners

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived on Wednesday to the sixth King Abdulaziz Camel Festival within the southern space of Al-Sayahed to honor the winners of the competitors, Al Arabiya information channel reported.

The pageant, which introduced collectively camel homeowners from Gulf international locations, the US, Russia and France, kicked off on December 1 and lasted for 40 days.

It was arrange on an space of 32 sq. kilometers and situated practically 100 km north-east of Riyadh.

In addition to competitions in 19 classes, the pageant additionally included varied leisure and cultural actions to current it as a world carnival that gives round 5,000 jobs and stands as a vacation spot for vacationers from the world over with greater than 100,000 visits a day.

