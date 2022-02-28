Saudi Crown Prince discusses Ukraine developments, energy market with France’s Macron

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman mentioned the developments within the Ukraine struggle and its repercussions on the power markets with France’s President Emmanuel Macron in a cellphone name on Sunday, state information company SPA reported.

The two leaders mentioned bilateral relations and alternatives for growing cooperation in varied fields.

“They also discussed the latest regional and international developments and the efforts exerted in their regard, especially the promotion of international peace and security,” SPA reported.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“During the call, they discussed the situation in Ukraine and the impact of the crisis on energy markets. The Crown Prince affirmed the Kingdom’s keenness on the stability and balance of oil markets and the Kingdom’s commitment to the (OPEC+) agreement.”

Russia’s started its invasion of Ukraine on Thursday. The US and EU allies have responded with large ranging sanctions towards Moscow.

Read extra:

Germany to step up plans to cut dependence on Russia gas: Chancellor Scholz

Biden slaps sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline

Spain, Portugal call for energy coordination as Russia supply fears rise