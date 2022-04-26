Saudi Crown Prince discusses Ukraine with British PM Johnson

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman mentioned the warfare in Ukraine in a cellphone name with Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Saudi Press Agency reported early on Tuesday.

The two leaders additionally mentioned areas of bilateral cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom.

Their dialog lined a number of regional and worldwide points, based on SPA.

Johnson visited Saudi Arabia on March 16 as a part of a wider Gulf tour following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A memorandum of understanding to ascertain a strategic partnership council was signed upon his go to.

The British premiere was the primary main Western chief to go to the Kingdom since 2018, after French President Emmanuel Macron’s journey on December 4.

He reportedly mentioned safety and protection measures on the time, together with efforts to counter threats from the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Yemen.

