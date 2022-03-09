Saudi Crown Prince: Personal Status Law stems from Islamic Sharia, modern practices

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman mentioned that the just lately introduced Personal Status Law stems from the provisions and functions of Islamic Sharia, making an allowance for the most recent authorized developments and trendy worldwide judicial practices, state information company SPA reported on Tuesday.

“This law will contribute to preserve and stabilize the family in its capacity as the basic component of society. It will also work to ameliorate the status of the family and the child as well as control the discretionary power of a judge in a way that limits the discrepancy of judicial rulings in this regard,” the Crown Prince mentioned.

He confused that the introduction of the Personal Status Law displays the management’s dedication to the event and reform method in accordance with the most recent authorized developments and trendy worldwide judicial practices, including that the Personal Status Law constitutes a significant qualitative leap in preserving and defending human rights, household stability, girls’s empowerment and promotion of rights.

The Crown Prince defined that the legislation was inclusive in addressing all issues from which households and ladies had been struggling, affirming that the brand new legislation has rigorously – and in detail- organized private standing points.

The Personal Status Law will go into power inside 90 days after its publication within the official gazette

